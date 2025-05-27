DC lodges complaint against anti-dam advocate Ebo Mili

ITANAGAR, 26 May: Siang Deputy Commissioner PN Thungon has lodged a complaint at the Boleng police station in Siang district against anti-mega dam and human rights advocate Ebo Mili.

The complaint was filed under Sections 135, 191, and 324 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 3 and 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984.

Thungon stated that Mili led a “mob” of 80 to 90 individuals under the banner of the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum at the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) site in Begging, Siang district, to protest against the SUMP.

“Approximately 400 individuals assembled on 23 May 2025, clearly violating prohibitory order NoSD/JUD-11(2)/2022-23/Vol-1/532-05 dated Boleng, which was issued by the DC on 22 May 2025,” the complaint letter read.

Thungon appealed to the Boleng police station to take action in accordance with the relevant sections of the law against Mili.

This latest development follows the state government’s deployment of central armed personnel to facilitate a pre-feasibility study for the proposed 11,000 mw SUMP.

Many villagers in both Siang and Upper Siang districts have opposed the deployment of armed forces in the area. The forces have been deployed in Begging, Geku, Yingkiong, and Boleng.

Mili, a vocal critic of the state government’s policies on mega projects, has already been detained twice.