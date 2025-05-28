Aadhaar Seva Kendra opened

SINGCHUNG, 27 May: An Aadhaar Seva Kendra was inaugurated at the additional deputy commissioner’s office here in West Kameng district on Tuesday by Thrizino-Buragaon MLA Tenzin Nyima Glow, in the presence of Singchung ADC Murnya Kakki, Singchung ZPM Rekha Murphew, Bichom Namfri ZPM Shanti Lali, HoDs, PRI members and GBs.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA highlighted the challenges faced earlier by the public due to the absence of an Aadhaar Seva Kendra in the subdivision, and called upon the public to take full advantage of the Aadhaar Seva Kendra.

Both the ZPMs and Singchung CO Phobing Gyati also spoke on the occasion. (DIPRO)