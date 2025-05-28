DDMA conducts coordination meeting

AALO, 27 May: The West Siang District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) conducted a coordination meeting at the DC’s conference hall here on Tuesday regarding the civil-military mock exercise on flood relief to be held at flood-prone Koji area/Kabu Mate on 29 May.

The DDMA has appealed to the public of nearby areas not to panic during the mock exercise, while DDMO Dorjee Nima urged all the stakeholders of the DDMA to participate in the proposed mock drill.

The meeting, chaired by ADC cum DDMA Incident Commander Mabi Taipodia Jini, was attended by officials from various departments and the Indian Army. (DIPRO)