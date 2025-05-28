ACA discusses future of cycling in state

ITANAGAR, 27 May: The Arunachal Cycling Association (ACA) conducted a meeting here on Tuesday to discuss how to shape the future of cycling in the state.

The meeting, chaired by ACA president Mutchu Mithi, featured discussions on key topics, such as district affiliations and preparations for the upcoming national mountain terrain biking. The members also deliberated on Arunachal’s participation in forthcoming national cycling events, and ways to enhance the state’s representation on the national stage.

ACA director Ramesh Linggi presented an overview of the ACA’s constitution, including the memorandum and articles of the association, providing clarity and direction on the foundational rules guiding the ACA.

A major highlight of the meeting was the announcement that an organising committee for the upcoming national-level cycling event will be constituted by 15 June. This move is expected to streamline planning and coordination for what promises to be a landmark event for the cycling community of the state.