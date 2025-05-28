Rules Committee sitting held

ITANAGAR, 27 May: The first sitting of the Rules Committee of the 8th Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Speaker Tesam Pongte, who is also the chairman of the committee.

The meeting was convened to deliberate the Comprehensive Study Book of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The committee engaged in in-depth discussions and proposed several amendments aimed at making the rules more practical, comprehensible, and effective.

These proposals included addition of relevant clauses and the removal of provisions deemed impracticable.

Members of the Rules Committee who attended the sitting included Law Minister Kento Jini, MLAs Ninong Ering and Thangwang Wangham, and Advocate General Indraneel Choudhury.

The deliberations mark a significant step towardsstreamlining legislative procedures and ensuring a more effective conduct of business in the House.(Speaker’s PR Cell)