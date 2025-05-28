Arunachal to witness launch of Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan

Itanagar, 27 May: Arunachal Pradesh is all set to witness the launch of the Government of India’s flagship ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ – a nationwide pre-kharif campaign scheduled from 29 May to 12 June.

The campaign, initiated by union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, aims to connect directly with farming communities in some of the most challenging agro-climatic zones of the country to foster awareness, inclusivity, and innovation in agriculture.

In Arunachal, the campaign will be led by the Agricultural Technology Application Research Institute (ATARI), Zone VI, which will coordinate outreach activities across

1,383 villages, targeting an estimated 3 lakh farmers, with special focus on those residing in tribal belts, climate-sensitive areas, etc. The initiative is being launched by the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Ministry and the ICAR.

A total of 34 expert teams, comprising scientists fromthe ICAR, KVKs, CAU and officials from allied departments, will reach out to remote and interior villages to disseminate location-specific sustainable farming technologies for kharif crops, promote the use of soil health cards, and raise awareness about flagship government schemes like PM-KISAN,PMFBY, and others. Additionally, real-time farmer feedback will be gathered to shape future policy and research tailored to local needs.

Speaking about the campaign, ATARI Zone VI Director Dr G Kadirvel said, “The geography of Arunachal Pradesh presents unique opportunities and challenges. This campaign is not just about transferring technology but about building resilient agricultural systems by integrating indigenous knowledge, strengthening institutional convergence, and empowering farmers with actionable information.”

He added that field-level events will be conducted using ICT tools, audiovisual demonstrations, and community meetings to make the campaign participatory and impactful. The Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan is expected to act as a catalyst for long-term rural development in Arunachal by deepening farmer-scientist linkages and creating a feedback-driven agricultural ecosystem.

DIPRO adds: In Ziro in Lower Subansiri district, Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP on Tuesday convened a meeting with department heads of agriculture and allied sectors regarding the proposed launch of the VKSA.

During the meeting, a micro-level plan was devised, outlining the roles and responsibilities for officials and PRI members to ensure the programme’s effectiveness.

The meeting was attended by District Agriculture Officer Tasso Butung, KVK Head Dr Hage Munth, and other officials from agriculture-related departments.