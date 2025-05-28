PASIGHAT, 27 May: The District Industries Centre here, in collaboration with the East Siang district administration and SPV Government e Marketplace (GeM), conducted an ‘MSMEs buyers & sellers training on GeM portal’ here on Tuesday.

The programme was chaired by Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu, who encouraged all the participants to get thorough knowledge on the GeM portal. “This portal has been framed by the government to encourage all the MSMEs, local suppliers, sellers, etc, to sell their goods and services to various government departments through the GeM platform,” he informed.

Earlier, U Prasad of the Industries Department presented a briefed on the aims and objectives of the training programme, while Bikash Kumar Das, resource person from SPV GeM, highlighted the importance of GeM registration and bidding process on GeM portal.

Around 90 participants from the ArSRLM, MSMEs, PMFME, PMEGP and DDUSY beneficiaries along with SHGs from Ruksin, Pasighat and Mebo blocks took part in the training programme. (DIPRO)