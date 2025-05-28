Meeting on eOffice implementation

KHONSA, 27 May: Tirap Deputy Commissioner Techu Aran underscored the importance of transitioning to the eOffice platform during a meeting with IT Assistant Director Rakesh Das and other officers and staff of the DC office here in Tirap district on Tuesday.

The DC highlighted the key benefits of eOffice, including improved efficiency, enhanced transparency, and paperless workflow.

He directed all departments and staffs to begin immediate implementation of eOffice, citing the government’s strong emphasis on achieving complete digital operations.

The DC also took note of the challenges and concerns raised by the employees regarding the shift to digital processes. He assured the staff that necessary support and appropriate measures would be provided to address their issues and ensure a smooth transition.(DIPRO)