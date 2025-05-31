Farmers urged to adopt organic farming, region-specific agri practices

KYIDPHEL, 30 May: Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering emphasized the importance of organic farming and urged farmers to adopt region-specific sustainable agricultural practices during the second day of the Vikshit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan held here in Tawang district on Friday.

The MLA highlighted the significance of balanced fertilizer usage, advocating the use of soil health cards for optimal crop productivity. The legislator also stressed the need for effective dissemination of government agricultural schemes to benefit grassroots farmers.

As part of the initiative, critical agricultural inputs, such as vermibeds, nano fertilizers, and vegetable seeds were distributed to farmers to support and promote modern, eco-friendly farming techniques.

Public leader Tenzin Monpa, Kyidphel EAC Tsering Chedon, and Kisan Morcha state vice president Rakesh Cheda, along with heads of departments from agriculture and allied sectors, KVK scientists, principal scientist from the NRC on Yak (NRCY), FPO members, PRI members, GBs, and a large number of farmers from various villages under Kitpi block attended the programme.

Simultaneously, VKSA programmes were organized in Sazo and Poito villages in Lumla block, with active participation from local farmers and officials. NRCY scientist Dr Manshuk Jatana attended the programme in Lumla, contributing his expertise in high-altitude livestock management. (DIPRO)