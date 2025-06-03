Governor’s scholarships for Puroik tribe

Governor KT Parnaik has awarded scholarships to four outstanding students from the Puroik community in recognition of their academic excellence in the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations. The awards were granted from the ‘Governor’s Excellence Awards’ corpus fund, established to support educational advancement within the Puroik Welfare Society.

The recipients were selected for their remarkable academic performance despite facing social and economic hardships. Such a gesture will go a long way in encouraging students from the community, which remains one of the most marginalized groups in the state. Deprived of basic rights, the community faces even further marginalization due to lack of education among its members.

Students from this community need strong support if they are to catch up with the rest of the state. Schools and institutions of higher education must reserve seats for the Puroik community, as most members are first-generation learners. Following the example set by the Raj Bhavan, the government should ensure that additional financial support is provided to these students, beyond what they are already entitled to in the state.

Moreover, the government should consider offering vocational courses to young Puroik individuals at affordable or no cost. In the absence of opportunities to pursue vocational training, many young people often end up opting for courses that don’t necessarily lead to jobs that require specialized skills. Therefore, alongside conventional academic courses, vocational education and skill development should be introduced early in schools.

The government should also consider opening more industrial training institutes offering courses that are relevant and useful, helping young people establish self-employment and gainful employment. With limited government jobs available, it is the state’s responsibility to ensure that young people are ready to become providers. However, this can only be achieved by first giving them the right education to secure their future.

A drastic, genuine, and long-term intervention from the state is essential if the Puroik community is to catch up and be on par with the rest of the state.