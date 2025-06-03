Group felicitates topper students

[ Litem Eshi Ori ]

PASIGHAT, 2 Jun: A group called Yesteryears Friends of Sibut (YFS) felicitated the first and second ranked students of Class 1 to 12 in a ‘felicitation ceremony for academic excellence’ held at the Sibut community hall here in East Siang district on Saturday.

The YFS has been actively engaged in activities like avenue plantation, awareness programmes, and encouraging students to boost their academic performance.

Twenty 20 top-scoring students were felicitated with cash prizes and certificates.

The programme was attended by, among others, DDSE Mongol Taki and Talut Mize.