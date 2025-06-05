Closure of schools

The government of Arunachal Pradesh has ordered the closure of 386 government schools across the state, citing zero student enrolment as the new academic session begins.

The list includes primary, upper primary, middle, and secondary government schools. West Kameng district reported the highest number of closures, with 73 schools, followed by Papum Pare with 50, West Siang with 31, Upper Subansiri and Siang with 28 each, and East Kameng with 23.

According to the department, the decision-aimed at rationalising educational infrastructure and making better use of teaching staff and facilities-is based on a detailed analysis of data from the Unified District Information System for Education. Instructions have already been issued for the redeployment of employees from these schools.

While there may be advantages to such decisions, there are also significant drawbacks. The government must adopt a trial-and-error approach. Many students have been forced to leave their homes and villages and stay in hostels or rented accommodations from an early age due to the unavailability of teachers. This means that zero enrolment may not accurately reflect the demand for education; rather, it could be a result of systemic failures. These children were compelled to seek education elsewhere.

The government must be open to acknowledging these ground realities and show greater empathy toward parents who may not have the resources to afford private education in the state.