ZSI organizes inter-school competitions as part of WED

ITANAGAR, 4 Jun: The Zoological Survey of India (ZSI), Arunachal Pradesh Regional Centre here organized a series of inter-school competitions as part of the World Environment Day (WED) celebrations.

The event was held at the ZSI office premises on Tuesday and saw participation from 126 students of classes 4 to 12 from seven schools in Itanagar.

This year’s World Environment Day theme, #BeatPlasticPollution, was the focus of the competitions, which included ‘sit & draw’, ‘poster art’, and ‘share your thoughts’, aimed at raising awareness about environmental conservation and promoting creative expression among students.

In the ‘sit & draw’ competition, Bake Padang of Model English School, Ganga, won the first prize, followed by Yukam Yangfo of Elite Residential School, Chimpu, in second place, and Taboh Bagang of Vivekananda Residential Public School, Vivek Vihar, in third place.

Roshni Tajo of Model English School, Ganga, clinched the top spot in the ‘poster art’ competition, with Hage Api of Green Mount Senior Secondary School, F-Sector, and Giogi Sangcha of Model English School, Ganga, securing the second and third places, respectively.

In the ‘share your thoughts’ event, Tage Reela of JNK Public School was adjudged the best speaker, followed by Kuma Gyadi of Model English School, Ganga, and Tarh Mapch of Elite Residential School, Chimpu, in second and third places, respectively.

The winners were awarded certificates and trophies. The event marked the completion of the first phase of the WED celebrations.

The main event will be held on 5 June, which will also mark the beginning of the third phase of the Government of India’s National Plastic Reduction Campaign.

The event was attended by teachers from participating schools, scientists, and staff of the ZSI.