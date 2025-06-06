Ending plastic pollution in Arunachal

[L Kipgen]

Introduction:

Plastic has become a necessary evil in our everyday life, where its application is ubiquitous due to its light weight and because it can be moulded into different shapes. It has a wide range of application, such as in the form of water pipes, kitchen wares, bottles, gadgets, clothing, toys, household items, industrial products and other commonly used materials.

The use of plastic has replaced traditional materials like wood, leather, metal, glass, and other biodegradable items owing to its excellent durability, cost-effectiveness, low maintenance and corrosion-free nature, coupled with the fact that it is easy to manufacture (Sahu, S).

Plastic, despite being durable and affordable, also has drawbacks. There is an imbalance between the rate of production and the rate of recycling, with the rate of recycling not able to keep up with the rate of production, causing a threat to our ecosystem. In 2019, the global production of plastic was 370 million tonnes, of which only 9% was recycled, 12% incinerated, and a whooping 89% of the plastic ended up in environment or landfills (Kumar R), as a result causing unprecedented havoc to the environment. It is predicted that by 2030, the plastic pollution in the environment will reach up to 53 MT annually(Kumar R).

The World Environment Day 2025 was hosted by the Republic of Korea in Jeju province – the province known for its remarkable efforts in segregating waste at the designated recycling centre, and the province had in 2022 declared its vision to become plastic-free by 2040. The United Nations Environment Programme aims to mobilize communities worldwide to implement and advocate solutions this year with the theme ‘Putting an end to plastic pollution’ to drive momentum to refuse, reduce, reuse, recycle, and rethink plastics use (UNEP, 2025).

Arunachal Pradesh, renowned for its natural beauty, now finds plastic waste creeping into its rivers and forests. A compelling local response is needed to match the global urgency, making this World Environment Day not just a symbolic date but a turning point for Arunachal Pradesh.

Scale and scope of plastic pollution Plastic pollution may seem like a distant global issue, but it is very much a local reality in Arunachal. From the capital city to remote hamlets, the footprints of single-use plastics are increasingly visible.

Consider the following snapshots of the problem:

Urban waste and rivers: In the capital city, Itanagar, over 80 volunteers participated in an extensive cleanup drive at the Yagamso river and removed nearly 3.5 metric tonnes of garbage from the river. Over in Pasighat, volunteers managed to remove a staggering 25,000 kilograms of garbage from a waterway. The scale and quantum of garbage is a major concern for our water bodies in and around urban settlements.

Remote villages impacted: Even remote Himalayan villages are no stranger to plastic pollution. Snagti, a pristine village in western Arunachal, faces a daunting challenge of plastic pollution eroding the rivers.

Tourism-related waste: Arunachal is becoming an emerging destination for travellers and thrill seekers of all ages from across the country. The booming tourism industry generates income for the host community, but also issue of single-use plastic has become more acute. With the widening of the tourism landscape, more tourists travel to explore interior areas, often taking packaged food and bottled water with them. The problem is especially acute in destinations with high tourist footfall, in places like Tawang, Ziro and Mechukha. Often, these destinations are ecologically fragile and ill-equipped to handle the waste.

Overall, the scale of Arunachal’s plastic problem spans from city markets to mountain peaks. In fact, this crisis is not from heavy industry but from irresponsible consumer habits and a lack of proper waste management in place.

Communities and youth-led movement

Despite the challenge of plastic disaster, there is a growing movement at the grassroots level to combat plastic pollution. Communities, youth and NGOs are stepping in to tackle this challenge.

One inspiring example of a youth-led movement has been from the Youth Mission for Clean River(YMCR), which has taken upon itself the onus of keeping the Yagamso river free from plastic. In 2024, the YMCR removed approximately 3.5 tonnes of waste with the support of over 80 volunteers. In a similar case in Pasighat, with community efforts, an unprecedented amount of 25,000 kgs of waste was removed from the Korong river. Such efforts not only rid of thousands of plastic waste but also raise public consciousness among the mass.

Another case of community efforts keeping a village free from plastic is in a village in Keyi Panyor district called Chullyu. The village is known for its organic farming, vibrant community and sustainable practices. Each house in the village has installed waste bin segregate waste at the source, where plastic waste are accumulated at the material recovery facility and recycled, making the village vibrant and plastic-free.

Another community led campaign is by the residents of Sangti village, where community-driven waste management has led to a plastic-free valley. As a result, the area has become not only free from plastic but also a magnet for tourists.

Similarly, local stakeholders, including local lawmakers, NGOs, and religious leaders in Tawang, under the Clean Tawang Task Forces’ initiative, have together to tackle the menace of increasing plastic litter. The task force bans the use of single-use plastic within the district, conducts surprise inspections in the market, ensures that shopkeepers switch to paper bags, and organizes awareness camps and clean-up treks along popular trails in an effort to make Tawang free from plastic.

The need of the hour is to amplify these efforts and replicate them widely, so that isolated successes become the new normal across the state.

Conclusion and way forward

Turning the tide on plastic pollution will require concerted efforts on multiple fronts. Merely highlighting the issue will not solve the problem. It boils down to our collective efforts and a return to the basic. As the world unites this Environment Day to beat plastic pollution, Arunachal too must unite, from lawmakers to bureaucrats to every responsible citizen. We can contribute to our environment by following the principle of reduce, reuse, recycle and refuse in our daily life.

The encouraging stories unfolding in Arunachal’s towns and villages show that people are ready for change. With the energy of the youths, the guidance of elders, and accountable leadership from the government, we can rid our rivers of plastic, keep our trails and markets clean, and safeguard this lush corner of the planet for generations to come. On this World Environment Day, let us all pledge to be part of the solution. The echo of Arunachal’s commitment from the streets of Itanagar to the monasteries of Tawang will be one of a people determined to keep their state clean, green, and true to its ecological heritage.

As we have seen in Sangti, Chullyu, Pasighat, Tawang and beyond, this is a perfect testament of community-led intervention can bring phenomenal transformation in one’s surrounding and ecosystem. (The contributor is a senior research associate at Pahle India Foundation, and can be reached at lenboikipgen21@gmail.com)