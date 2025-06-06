Drug peddlers arrested

SEIJOSA, 5 Jun: A team from the police station here in Pakke-Kessang district, led by Seijosa SDPO Sashi Dore, under the supervision of SP Tasi Darang,arrested a drug peddler, identified as Md Asadul Ali, from Itakhola Ward 1 in Assam’s Biswanath district,with the help of the Assam Police on Wednesday, in connection with an NDPS case lodged at the Seijosa police station.

Earlier, on 29 May, a Seijosa police station constable, identified as Faith Wansa, was arrested with eight vials containing suspected heroin weighing 10.43 grams during a naka checking by the Seijosa police team, the SP informed in a release.