Social service conducted in Bolung

BOLUNG, 5 Jun: The members of SEED de-addiction & correction home here in Lower Dibang Valley district conducted social service in various locations of Bolung village on Wednesday.

A jungle-cutting programme, themed ‘ARSANG & SEED against chemical herbicides,’ was conducted, during which the participants cleared the bushes and grasses at the Government Upper Primary School, the anganwadi centre, the community health centre, and the pre-primary school here.

Leading the programme, ARSANG Sirum president Kamin Pertin stated that “all the youths of Sirum of Bolung village should also come forward voluntarily for better cause of the community.”

Also on Thursday, to mark the World Environment Day, the SEED de-addiction & correction home, in collaboration with the Forest Department and ARSANG Sirum Bolung, planted 100 saplings in and around the office of the SEED de-addiction & correction home campus and various schools and the medical area.