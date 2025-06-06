TAWANG, 5 Jun: “Security today is not confined to the Army, paramilitary, or police forces alone. Every citizen has a crucial role to play in safeguarding our society and nation,” said Tawang Brigade Commander Brigadier Bhupal Singh during a civil-military coordination meeting held here on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by heads of offices from the civil administration, ex-servicemen, and several gaon buras, reflecting a strong spirit of cooperation between the civilian population and the armed forces in the region.

Brigadier Singh highlighted the importance of information-sharing and community support in addressing both internal and external threats, noting that “this is the security of your rights, your assets, your finances, and most importantly, the future generations of this great nation.”

He expressed concern over the influence of misleading propaganda on the youths via social media, and urged all stakeholders to remain vigilant and responsible. The brigadier lauded the role of the district administration in nurturing the civil-military relationship in Tawang.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang in his address underlined the value of continued cooperation, saying, “This synergy between the civilians and the Army in Tawang is vital to maintain peace and unity. What affects one part of the country can have repercussions here too – our collaboration is our strength.”

The meeting concluded with a farewell lunch hosted by the Tawang Brigade in honour of the outgoing deputy commissioner. The brigade extended their best wishes for his future endeavours and presented him with a memento as a token of appreciation for his dedicated service. (DIPRO)