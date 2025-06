ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: Governor KT Parnaik has extended greetings to the people of the state, particularly to the Muslim community, on the occasion of Id-ul-Zuha, and expressed hope that the festival would “continue to strengthen our composite society.”

“May Id-ul-Zuha bring peace, happiness, and prosperity to every home, and strengthen the social fabric of our great nation,” the governor said. (Raj Bhavan)