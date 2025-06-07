Workshop on suicide risk reduction

RONO HILLS, 6 Jun: The Arunachal Institute of Tribal Studies (AITS) at Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here, in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), organized a co-development workshop with the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) of RGU to reduce suicide risk and promote mental wellbeing among students.

The meeting sought to obtain expert advice and suggestions from the TAC to develop a multi-dimensional approach towards suicide risk reduction, a release from AITS-RGU, ICMR, said.

Co-principal investigator of the ICMR project, Dr Kakali Goswami provided a broad summary about the suicide risk reduction project, its objectives and the implementation process.

This was followed by a session by project research Scientist-II Dr Tadu Rimi, where the members were informed about the findings from the project’s formative and pilot phases. “The findings included feedback, expectations, challenges, and barriers faced by stakeholders, including teachers, heads of schools, students and research team members, when it comes to suicide risk reduction among youths in Arunachal Pradesh,” the release said.

The TAC members provided valuable inputs and recommendations on the draft operating guidelines for co-development and convergence to improve mental wellbeing and reduce suicide risk in educational institutes, the release said.

The proposed operating guidelines, once developed, may eventually help in facilitating the collaboration of state government and educational institutes to streamline protocols for suicide risk reduction, the release added.

Earlier, principal investigator of the project, Dr Tarun Mene oriented the members to the meeting’s need and agenda in the context of the project’s implementation.

The meeting, chaired by AITS Director Prof Jumyir Basar, was attended by, among others, Health Services Department nodal officer Dr Tana Takum, RGU Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin, Psychology Department Head Dr Proshanto Kr Saha, and Social Work HoD Dr Kaushalendra Pratap Singh.