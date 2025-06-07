SAI NCoE athletes shine at Moscow Star Intl Wushu C’ship

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 6 Jun: Four wushu athletes from the SAI’s National Centre of Excellence (NCoE) Itanagar, representing the country, won three gold medals and one bronze in the Moscow Star International Wushu Championship, 2025 held from 1 to 7 June.

The gold medal winners are Gyamar Yatup, Namrata Batra, and Abhijit Buragohain, while Ngamba Aheibam won the bronze, SAI NCoE Itanagar Assistant Director Satrajit Kachari said.

Yatup won her medal in the 48kg category, Batra in the 52kg category and Buragohain in the 60kg weight category.

Aheibam won his medal in the Taiji Jian event.

Batra has been selected to participate in the forthcoming World Games (Wushu) to be held in Chengdu, China from 7 to 17 August this year.