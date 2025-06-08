Field director calls for effective mgmt of NTR

MIAO, 7 Jun: Namdapha Tiger Reserve (NTR) Field Director AK Deka emphasized on discipline and called for collective cooperation from all staff members for effective management of the park here in Changlang district.

Interacting with NTR staffers on Friday, Deka said that his focus would be on strengthening conservation efforts and “advancing the ecological stewardship of the unique and vital landscape of Namdapha.”

Deka is an Indian Forest Service officer, and has previously served in various capacities across different regions of Arunachal Pradesh. Prior to his current posting at the world-renowned biodiversity hotspot, Namdapha, he served as conservator of forests (GIS&IT) at the office of the principal chief conservator of forests, Itanagar.