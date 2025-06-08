Let merit be the criterion

The exclusion of Sambo Lapung, a decorated three-time national weightlifting champion, from the Indian contingent for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships has not gone down well. The Indian Weightlifting Federation’s (IWF) decision to instead select Harshit Sehrawat of Haryana – Lapung’s closest competitor – has perplexed many.

Lapung, who competes in the 96 kg category, has been at the top of his game, winning gold medals at the Senior National Weightlifting Championships in Chandigarh (2022), Itanagar (2023), and Himachal Pradesh (2024). His consistent performance should have made him a clear contender for national duty.

The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) has taken up the case against Lapung’s exclusion. The organization has written to union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, seeking urgent intervention and requesting his guidance in ensuring that the IWF adopts transparent, merit-based selection criteria that prioritize performance in national championships over other considerations.

The EKSWCO has also sought an inquiry into the selection process to clarify the reasons behind Lapung’s omission and to recommend measures that promote equitable opportunities for athletes from Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, while discouraging any systemic biases.

These are reasonable demands that must be looked into. The IWF, which has not been free of controversies over the years, must come clean on this issue at the earliest possible time. Merit – and merit alone – should be the sole basis for the selection of sportspersons.