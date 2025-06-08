EKSWCO writes to Rijiju to instate weightlifter Sambo Lapung in Commonwealth line-up

ITANAGAR, 7 Jun: The East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) has taken a firm stand against the exclusion of Sambo Lapung, a decorated three-time national weightlifting champion from Lapung village in East Kameng district, from the Indian team for the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships.

In a detailed representation emailed on Saturday to union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, the EKSWCO sought his urgent intervention to address what it described as a significant lapse in fairness and transparency by the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF).

Sambo Lapung, from East Kameng district, has consistently demonstrated exceptional prowess in the 96kg category, securing gold medals at the Senior National Weightlifting Championships in Chandigarh (2022), Itanagar (2023), and Himachal Pradesh (2024). His standout performance at the 2023 Championships in Itanagar saw him lift an impressive total of 338 kgs, outshining his closest competitor Harshit Sehrawat of Haryana, who lifted 328 kgs. Despite this superior record, the IWF opted to select Sehrawat for the Commonwealth team in the 94kg category, reportedly basing their decision on his silver medal at the Inter-India Railways Championships. This choice has sparked widespread concern, with the EKSWCO questioning the consistency and clarity of the IWF’s selection criteria.

The EKSWCO in its representation highlighted that Lapung’s exclusion not only undermines his remarkable achievements but also deeply wounds the regional sentiments of the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the broader Northeast.

“This decision reinforces a recurring pattern of perceived stereotyping and discrimination against athletes from our region in mainland India,” the representation stated.

It further noted that such exclusions amplify feelings of marginalization among Northeastern communities, reflecting a broader trend of overlooking their athletes’ accomplishments, often perceived as rooted in regional biases. This risks alienating the youths of Arunachal Pradesh, who view sports as a vital avenue for national integration and recognition, it added.

The EKSWCO, established in 1978 and dedicated to the socio-cultural and economic upliftment of East Kameng’s communities, emphasized that Lapung’s achievements have brought immense pride to the region. His omission from the Commonwealth team is seen as a setback not only for him but for all aspiring athletes from Arunachal Pradesh. “Sambo Lapung’s inclusion would inspire countless young athletes and foster a sense of unity and fairness,” said EKSWCO chairperson Raya Flago.

” Addressing this issue is crucial to counter the narrative of discrimination that has repeatedly disheartened the people of the Northeast, and to ensure that our athletes are judged solely on merit, free from regional prejudice,” he added.

The representation called on Rijiju, as both a union minister and the MP representing Arunachal West, which includes East Kameng, to take decisive action.

The EKSWCO urged him to follow-up with the IWF to review Lapung’s exclusion and consider his inclusion in the Commonwealth team based on his exceptional national championship record.

Additionally, the organization requested the minister’s guidance in ensuring that the IWF adopts transparent, merit-based selection criteria that prioritize performances in national championships over other considerations.

“Sambo Lapung, hailing from your parliamentary constituency, embodies the aspirations of our youths, and his exclusion has caused widespread disappointment among the people of Arunachal Pradesh,” the representation noted, addressing Rijiju directly.

“As our local representative and a respected national leader, we earnestly urge you to intervene decisively in this matter and ensure that justice is delivered. Your action will restore trust among the Northeastern people in India’s sporting institutions and challenge the stereotypes that hinder our region’s progress,” it stated.

The EKSWCO also sought measures to promote equitable opportunities for athletes from Arunachal Pradesh and the Northeast, addressing any systemic biases that perpetuate regional disparities in national sports bodies.

Furthermore, the representation appealed for an inquiry into the selection process to clarify the reasons behind Lapung’s exclusion, and to establish safeguards against future discrepancies.