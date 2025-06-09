AR gifts whiteboards to school

KHONSA, 8 Jun: The Assam Rifles (AR) based here in Tirap district gifted whiteboards to Poakkam English School located in nearby Borduria village on Sunday.

These whiteboards will serve as essential teaching aids, enabling teachers to deliver lessons more effectively and helping students to learn in a more interactive and engaging manner.

The initiative came in response to a request from the school authorities, who approached the Assam Rifles, seeking assistance in enhancing the educational infrastructure of the school.

The provision of whiteboards is expected to significantly improve the teaching-learning environment in the school, especially in a region where access to basic educational resources is often limited. (DIPRO)