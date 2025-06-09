MLA seeks cessation of IAF bombing activities at Dolum firing range

DOLLUNGMUKH, 8 Jun: Raga MLA Rotom Tebin on Sunday submitted a memorandum to Chief Secretary Manish Gupta on behalf of the people of Dollungmukh, seeking cessation of bombing activities by the Indian Air Force (IAF) at the Dolum firing range.

The MLA, along with panchayat leaders and senior citizens of Dollungmukh subdivision, met with Gupta during his two-day visit here to review the final preparations for the commissioning of the 2,000 MW Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project, which is nearing commission.

The memorandum called for immediate cessation of bombing activities, terming them “illegal and hazardous to the civilian population.” It also demanded that the Arunachal Pradesh government “intervene with the IAF regarding a conditional two-year extension of the firing range lease, which expired on 31 January, 2025.”

“Despite the MoU signed on 20 April, 2023 in the presence of union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah between the Government of Assam and the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the IAF continues to coordinate with Assam authorities on matters concerning Dollungmukh. This is a clear violation,” stated the memorandum.

According to the MoU, all six villages under Dollungmukh subdivision fall within Arunachal’s jurisdiction. Of these, three villages are partially located within the bombing range.

The memorandum emphasized that any matter affecting these villages should be dealt with solely by the Arunachal government, the Government of India, and the IAF – not by the Assam government.

“Our people are suffering every day due to the bombings. If any casualty occurs, who will take responsibility – the IAF or the Government of Arunachal Pradesh?” the memorandum questioned.

The delegation also raised concerns over alleged illegal encroachment by Assam’s Forest Department, urging the state to act in accordance with the MoU signed between the two states.

The key demands placed before the chief secretary were: immediate stoppage of illegal bombing by the IAF at the Dolum firing range; urgent dialogue with the IAF for a conditional two-year lease extension to ensure transparency and public safety; and immediate communication with the Government of Assam to direct its forest department to honour the 20 April, 2023 MoU.

The chief secretary assured that the government would examine the memorandum carefully and take necessary steps to address the concerns raised.