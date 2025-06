A newly constructed retaining wall beside the state highway collapsed near Moin village, raising questions about the quality of the work. Arunachal’s first state highway connects Itanagar with Jote in Sangdupota circle in Papum Pare district. This highway is a lifeline for the people of Sangdupota circle, which houses several important educational institutes, such as the NIT, the FTI, and a law college. – Bengia Ajum