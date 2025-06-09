Multispecialty health camp organised

ITANAGAR, 8 Jun: The Indian Medical Association’s Arunachal Pradesh chapter (IMA-AP) and the Arunachal Pradesh Doctor’s Association (APDA) organised a free multispecialty health camp at Deepak Nabam Living Home in Sopo village on Sunday.

Speaking about the health camp, organising committee chairman Dr Kesang W Thongdok said that the camp was conducted by specialists from all major hospitals of the capital region, including the TRIHMS, Heema Hospital, RKMH, DH Doimukh, etc.

Dr Thongdok informed that the comprehensive health camp featured provision of consultation services, free medicines, free spectacles, dental kits, and lab services. The patients were also screened for NCD, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, HIV, VDRL and HPV virus (which causes cervix cancer).

Apart from this, enrolment and awareness desks for government schemes like the CMAAY, PMJAY, ABHA, Vay Vandana, UD ID registration, TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, etc, were set up.

Although the camp was for the inmates of Deepak Nabam Living Home, many patients from surrounding areas were also offered free services, Dr Thongdok said.

Organizing secretary Dr Dusu Gambo said that “around 200 patients benefitted from the camp, which included patients across various specialities like medicine, psychiatry, ENT, ophthalmology, gynaecology, dermatology, surgery, and orthopaedics, apart from dental and AYUSH services.”

About 50 spectacles were distributed for free during the camp, which was inaugurated by DHS Dr Marbom Basar.