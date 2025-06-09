Meitei leaders’ arrest: Protests continue, internet suspended

IMPHAL, 8 Jun: Protests over the arrests of Meitei outfit leaders continued in Manipur on Sunday even as the administration imposed prohibitory orders and suspended internet services in five Imphal valley districts, officials said.

Protesters burnt tyres on roads at Uripok and Koirengei in Imphal West district and Khurai in Imphal East, defying the prohibitory orders, they said.

In Koirengei, demonstrators dug up the road and made heaps of soil on the thoroughfares to prevent the movement of security forces.

Similar agitations were also staged in Jiribam district, neighbouring Assam.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur and Kakching districts, while internet and mobile data services,

including VSAT and VPN facilities, have been suspended in these valley areas since Saturday night after violent protests erupted over the arrests of leaders of the Meitei outfit Arambai Tenggol.

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Sunday held a security review meeting with senior officials in the wake of the demonstrations across the state.

A Raj Bhavan statement said the governor also met a delegation of MLAs who apprised Bhalla of the current law and order situation in the state.

“Today, a group of MLAs called on Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, at Raj Bhavan during which the MLAs apprised the governor of the current law and order situation in the state and requested his intervention to help find an amicable solution,” the Raj Bhavan statement said.

The governor told the delegation that all “necessary steps are being taken to address the concerns and to restore normalcy,” it said.

The delegation of at least 20 legislators comprised those of the BJP and the Congress.

After the meeting with the governor, one of the MLAs said that altogether five people were arrested in connection with earlier incidents of violence, which triggered widespread protests in the state since Saturday.

Among the five arrested people, one was apprehended by the CBI, said BJP legislator K Ibomcha, who was part of the delegation.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said it arrested a member of Arambai Tenggol at the Imphal Airport on Sunday for his alleged involvement in various criminal activities related to the Manipur violence in 2023, while the police did not disclose details of the four others.

He has been brought from Imphal to Guwahati and would be produced before the competent court for police remand, a CBI statement said.

Ibomcha, the Lamlai constituency legislator, said, “During the meeting, we were informed that five people were arrested, and of them, one Kanan Singh, was arrested by the CBI in connection with a case. We appreciate the roles the Arambai Tenggol have taken during the recent flood.”

On Saturday, protesters torched tyres and old furniture on roads in Kwakeithel and Uripok, demanding the release of the Meitei leaders.

They clashed with security forces at different places in the state capital on 7 June night. A mob also set a bus on fire in Khurai Lamlong in Imphal East district.

Security forces fired several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the protesters in front of Kangla Gate, nearly 200 metres away from the Raj Bhavan here. Security has been strengthened along the roads leading to the Raj Bhavan with additional deployment of central forces.

In view of the protests in the restive state, an order issued by the district magistrate of Imphal West stated that the “superintendent of police in Imphal West… has reported serious breach to peace, disturbance to public tranquillity, riot or affray in the area, and grave danger to human lives and properties due to unlawful activities of antisocial elements.”

The district administration banned the assembly of five or more people and the carrying of sticks, stones, or sharp weapons under Sub-section 2 of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Similar preventive measures have been clamped in Thoubal and Kakching districts, the police said.

In Imphal East and Bishnupur districts, people have been prohibited from stepping outside their residences from 10 PM on Saturday, until further orders under Sub-section 1 of Section 163 of the BNSS.

“Violent protests broke out after the arrests of the leaders of Arambai Tenggol. Three people have been injured in the clash between the agitators and personnel. All preventive measures are in place,” a police officer said.

Internet services have also been suspended in the five valley districts for five days from 11.45 PM on Saturday.

An order, issued by Commissioner-cum-Home Secretary N Ashok Kumar, said, “… in view of prevailing law and order situation especially in Imphal East, Imphal West, Thoubal, Kakching and Bishnupur districts, there is apprehension that some antisocial elements might use social media extensively for transmission of images, hate speech and hate video messages inciting the passion of the public, which might have serious repercussions of law and order situation in the state.”

Any person found guilty of violating the order will be liable for legal actions, it said.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in the ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre on 13 February imposed President’s Rule in the state after chief minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)