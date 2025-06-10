APLS mourns poet-writer’s demise

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) on Monday mourned the demise of Taichop Bangyang, a young and promising poet and short story writer, who breathed his last on 16 May.

During a condolence meeting held at the APLS office here, APLS members paid floral tributes to the photograph of the deceased. APLS president YD Thongchi said that Bangyang’s demise is “a great loss to the literary world of Arunachal Pradesh as his writing had shown great promise and he was actively associated with the literary activities conducted by the Tirap unit.”

Wanggo Socia spoke about the life and work of the late writer. Amongst the members who paid floral tribute to the deceased were Dr Bompi Riba, Gumpi Nguso, Inumoni Das Thongchi, Moge Basar, and others,

The condolence meeting was followed by the 143rd monthly literary sitting of the APLS, during which Gandhi Riyang, Ringu Elapra, Yagyaj, Moge Basar, Gumpi Nguso and Dr Bomp Riba recited their poems, while Issac Jilen and Gumpi Nguso read out their short stories. Wanggo Socia read out a critical appreciation of Rajkamal Choudhury’s Hindi novel Machli Mori Hui.