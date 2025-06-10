Capacity building prog launched at JNC

PASIGHAT, 9 Jun: A weeklong capacity building programme to enhance the digital skills and efficiency of staff members of JN College (JNC) was launched at the college here in East Siang district on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural session, JNC Principal Tasi Taloh emphasized the importance of such programmes for improving staff efficiency and promoting e-filing in general administration. He highlighted how digital literacy can streamline office work, reduce errors, and enhance overall productivity.

The programme will cover various aspects of digital skills, including data management, online communication, and digital documentation. It is expected to benefit the staff members in their professional development and improve service delivery.

The inaugural programme was attended also by JNC Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang, IQAC coordinator Dr DP Panda, and IQAC deputy coordinator Dr Manish Shukla.

The programme will conclude on 15 June.