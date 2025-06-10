AR engages with market committee to strengthen  ties

KHONSA, 9 Jun: The commandant and senior officers of the Assam Rifles (AR) at the battalion headquarters here in Tirap district held a meeting with all members of the bazaar committee of Khonsa town on Monday in light of the prevailing security situation in the district.

The meeting aimed to foster stronger civil-military cooperation, underscoring the AR’s commitment to maintaining peace, order, and mutual understanding within the local community.

During the meeting, the commandant assured the committee members of unwavering support and cooperation of the Assam Rifles in ensuring safety and security of the town.

The meeting served as an open forum for discussion on issues related to public safety, insurgency threats, and steps being taken to mitigate them.

Emphasis was laid on building trust through continuous engagement, encouraging the local population to partner in efforts to restore normalcy and promote economic and social development. (DIPRO)