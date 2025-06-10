Alumni donate furniture to alma mater

ZIRO, 9 Jun: The ‘millennium science batch’ (1998-2000) of the Government Higher Secondary School (GHSS) here in Lower Subansiri district donated 40 pairs of desks and benches to their alma mater.

The furniture was formally handed over to the school’s Principal Hibu Tama in a brief ceremony held at the school premises.

This contribution celebrates 25 years since the batch passed out from the institution.

Reminiscing about their formative years and the bonds forged within the walls of the school, the alumni came together to give back to the institution that shaped their journey.

Now serving in diverse capacities across the country and the state, the batch made the donation as part of their ‘Give back to the alma mater’ initiative.

The principal expressed appreciation for the thoughtful support and commended the batch for setting a meaningful example of alumni engagement.

“Such contributions go a long way in improving the learning environment for our students and inspiring current students to value the legacy they are part of,” he said. (DIPR)