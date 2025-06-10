Is Arunachal prepared for a major disaster?

[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: This year, till now 12 people have lost their lives in disaster-related incidents in the state. The pre-monsoon shower has hit the state hard, leading to landslides, mudslides, and flood-like situations in several parts of the state.

Every year during monsoon season, Arunachal Pradesh is hit hard by natural disasters. As the state is located in a disaster-prone region, the government raised a force named the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in 2013 to tackle disaster-related incidents.

The 12th NDRF battalion is deployed in the state, but it also looks after Nagaland, Manipur and some parts of Assam, and therefore is stretched. The SRDF was raised to be the first responder and a support for the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The directorate of fire & emergency services has been designated as the nodal training centre of the SDRF. More than a decade has passed since the SDRF was raised, but till now it does not have a proper office and training centre of its own and is struggling with lack of manpower too.

The total strength of the the SDRF-Coy is 137, which includes a DSP, three SIs, 7 ASIs, 41 head constables, one head constable driver, and 84 constables. Out of the total strength, 88 trained personnel are stationed at Chimpu, and 49 at the regional relief centres (RRC) in Pasighat, Tezu, Khonsa, Bomdila and Ziro to respond to any kind of emergencies within the state.

Further, the RRCs are temporarily accommodated in the fire & emergency service offices in the districts and do not have offices of their own. In November 2020, the then home minister Bamang Felix laid the foundation stone of the SDRF headquarters building in Hollongi in Papum Pare district. However, the work has not started till now, except for the construction of the boundary wall.

The lack of training is becoming a big hurdle for the SDRF. “Regular training is needed for the SDRF personnel. Also, local volunteers should be created in large numbers. We are a disaster-prone state and need to remain alert and be prepared,” said an official.

The SDRF reportedly sent a proposal to the government for the creation of a battalion of SDRF personnel (6 companies) but so far not much has been heard from the government. Interestingly, Assam, which also started during the same time, has around 700 specially trained SDRF personnel and officers recruited only for the SDRF, while in Arunachal the SDRF is drawn mainly from the IRBn and civil police.

Many a time, SDRF personnel are also engaged in law and order and election duties, apart from disaster duties.

Unfortunately, the SDRF – the main force raised for disaster-related incidents – is struggling, and questions are being raised over the disaster preparedness of the state government.

The lack of a permanent headquarters and basic infrastructure for the SDRF reflects the sordid picture and apathetic gesture of the government and the department towards disaster management in the state.