Rijiju highlights benefits of Frontier Highway

NAFRA, 9 Jun: Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday highlighted the importance and benefits of the Frontier Highway project, especially in the border regions of the state.

After distributing compensation to those who would be affected by the construction of the highway here in West Kameng district, Rijiju said, “Development cannot happen without proper road connectivity. Gone are the days when it used to take an entire day or more to reach the state capital from places like Nafra, Seppa, or Koloriang. Today, with improved road infrastructure, one can reach Itanagar within a few hours. It was my dream and promise to ensure proper road connectivity for our people.”

He emphasized the government’s commitment to enhance border connectivity and noted that several projects are currently underway under the Vibrant Villages Programme.

The minister appealed to the public not to create any disturbances or hindrance in the implementation of development projects. “Instead, we should welcome such initiatives,” he added.

Local MLA Dongru Siongju expressed gratitude to the government for bringing the “ambitious and transformative” Frontier Highway project to the state.

The event was attended by Bichom DC Bopai Puriok, West Kameng DC (i/c) Rinchin Leta, Bichom SP Pawan Yadav), ADC LW Bapu, ZPC Mije Degio, HoDs, PRI leaders, former MLA Rinchin KharuRijiju, GBs, senior leaders, and others. (DIPRO)