Major reshuffle in police dept

ITANAGAR, 9 Jun: The state government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of 10 IPS and APPS officers.

superintendent of police (SP) (special branch) Jummar Basar will be the Itanagar SP while SP (security) Dr. Nyelam Nega will be taking the charge of Naharlagun SP.

As per the orders, Surendra Choudhary has been posted as SP, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Itanagar, and Shivendu Bhushan is the new SP crime (SIT).

Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo has been made SP special branch, PHQ, Tirap SP Singjatla Singpho has been transferred to the PHQ as SP (planning) and the incumbent SP (planning) PHQ, Dusu Kaling has been made the principal of PTC Banderdewa.

Also, Anjaw SP Rike Kamsi has been made SP security. The Anjaw SP’s charge will be taken up by Anurag Dwivedi.

Tirap ASP Aditya has been made the Tirap SP.