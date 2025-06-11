Kamle DA felicitates volleyball teams for HDMT success

RAGA, 10 Jun: The Kamle district administration on Tuesday felicitated the district’s volleyball teams for their outstanding performance in the 8th Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy Under-16 Volleyball Tournament 2025-26.

The boys’ team clinched the championship title, while the girls’ team emerged runners-up. A brief felicitation ceremony was held at the deputy commissioner’s chamber to honour their achievements.

During the ceremony, the champion team, accompanied by their coach, manager and the district sports officer (DSO), handed over the trophies to Deputy Commissioner JT Obi. The players also took the opportunity to share their tournament experiences and requested the DC to arrange a practice camp prior to future tournaments to enhance team coordination and performance.

Obi in his address shared valuable life experiences with the young athletes, encouraging them to remain motivated, disciplined, and committed to their goals.

DSO (i/c) Mantu Gyadi advised the players to maintain discipline and dedicate themselves sincerely during their formative years for holistic personality development.

Team manager Boni Yupu, who represented the DSO throughout the tournament, emphasized the importance of regular physical exercise to improve flexibility and overall fitness. He also called upon the DC and the DSO to continue their wholehearted support for both players and officials.