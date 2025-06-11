DC visits PHPS, reviews monsoon preparedness

YUPIA, 10 Jun: Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Vishakha Yadav visited the Pare hydropower station (PHPS) of the NEEPCO Limited to assess its operations and review monsoon preparedness on Tuesday.

Accompanied by District Disaster Management Officer Nima Tashi, the DC inspected the dam site at Jampa and interacted with engineers and staff in the dam control operation room.

While visiting the powerhouse and the switchyard of the Pare hydropower project at Sopo, she interacted with engineers and staff, and expressed appreciation for their efforts in managing critical infrastructure.

Later, in a meeting held in the powerhouse conference hall in Sopo, NEEPCO officials delivered a detailed presentation on their monsoon preparedness measures and strategies to handle natural disasters. The presentation included a thorough discussion on issues such as illegal mining, unorganized picnicking, and encroachment along the river and reservoir areas. The NEEPCO authorities requested the intervention of the district administration in addressing these issues.

The DC assured to look into the matters for resolution at the earliest.

The DC also inspected the Bailey bridge connecting Sopo village to Lekhi village. This vital infrastructure was constructed using the local area development fund of the Pare project, showcasing the collaborative efforts of the NEEPCO and the local administration to improve connectivity.

PHPS Plant Head Sania Ngurang, Hydro Structure Maintenance & Infrastructure Division DGM (Tech) Taba Gagung, switchyard division engineer Santanu Deb, and other officials of the NEEPCO accompanied the DC during her visit. (DIPRO)