Naga delegation meets Pitt-Rivers Museum administration in UK

OXFORD, 10 Jun: A Naga delegation, comprising Naga elders and leaders from various Naga tribe hohos, accompanied by members of the Forum for Naga Reconciliation (FNR) and Recover, Restore, and Decolonise (RRaD), met with the administration of the Pitt-Rivers Museum (PRM) at the University of Oxford in UK to initiate the repatriation process of Naga ancestral human remains that had been displayed in the museum until 2020.

Welcoming the delegation, PRM Director Professor Dr Laura van Broekhoven said, “…over a century ago, the first Naga ancestral human remain was donated by (John Henry) Hutton to the Pitt Rivers Museum. Many others followed later. These ancestral remains have been in our care since then.”

Prof van Broekhoven further said: “We know that this week will be one that we will both feel grief and sadness when looking back on that past, and also we will feel hope as we work towards reconciliation and healing in the future. I hope we can 1support and hold each other throughout this process.”

Coordinator of RRaD and member of FNR, Reverend Dr Ellen Konyak Jamir explained that their presence represents a sacred journey that began five years ago to repatriate the physical remains of Naga ancestors who were taken away and have resided within the walls of the PRM for generations.

In his keynote address, Angami Public Organisation president Thejao Vihienuo reminded the audience of the history of the Nagas living between the Brahmaputra and Chindwin rivers.

“We have embarked on this historic journey, not only for the repatriation of our ancestors but also as a journey towards the process of decolonisation,” he said, and added that “Nagas are aware we cannot undo the past. But… we are confident that this process of repatriation will go a long way in healing the wounds of all the people involved.”

Later, the Naga delegation went to the room where the ancestral remains had been placed for them. This was the first time such a delegation was granted access to the remains since they were removed from the display room, said the FNR in a release.

The delegation will be in Oxford for the week to strengthen the process of reclaiming Naga history and repatriation of the ancestral human remains, the release said.