APU extends support to local Anganwadi Centres

PASIGHAT, 11 Jun: A team of Arunachal Pradesh University’s (APU) outreach cell handed over 30 numbers of child-friendly desks and benches, ration items, wall clocks, drawing books and basic stationery to three of its adopted Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) including Mongku II, Boying I, and Mirbuk II in Pasighat as part of the ‘Adopt an Anganwadi Campaign’ here on Wednesday.

The visiting group included 17 members, comprising APU registrar Narmi Darang; head, department of social work and coordinator of the outreach cell Dr. Menuka Kadu; assistant registrar Anil Nangkar along with office staff and student volunteers.

Child development project officer (CDPO), Pasighat ICDS project Kaling Moyong; coordinator Yalom Jonnom; Odi Siram and Aram Gao, Gram Sevikas; and the workers and helpers of the adopted AWCs were also present on the occasion.

Addressing the gathering, CDPO Kaling Moyong appreciated the university’s thoughtful gesture and encouraged the AWC teams to make the most of the materials in engaging children and supporting young mothers. “It’s encouraging to see institutions stepping forward in support of local systems,” he said.

Registrar Narmi Darang stated that while universities are primarily academic spaces, they also carry a responsibility to stay connected with the communities around them.