Drug peddler apprehended

PASIGHAT, 11 Jun: Under the ongoing Operation Dawn 2.0, the East Siang police apprehended one drug peddler and seized approximately 4.65 grams of suspected heroin, East Siang SP Pankaj Lamba said.

Acting on credible intelligence, the anti-drug squad (ADS) of East Siang police planned the operation and caught the peddler, identified as Rijon Doley, a native of Namsing Mebo village, red-handed in the Jarkong area here, the SP said.

He is known to have been involved in the illicit sale of narcotics for a long time.

The operation was led by ADS in-charge DSP Ayup Boko in coordination with anti-drug warriors of Pasighat.

The seizure was made in compliance with the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985, in the presence of an executive magistrate.

During house search, the police recovered the suspected drug and Rs. 4900, which were seized in the presence of independent witnesses.

The apprehended person was brought to Pasighat police station along with the seized items and handed over to the OC.

A case has been registered under section 21(a)/27(a) of the NDPS Act at Pasighat police station, the SP said.

Further investigation is underway.

The SP commended the efforts of the ADS team and reiterated the district police’s commitment to a zero-tolerance policy against drug-related offenses. He further urged the public to report any such illicit activities, stressing that “community cooperation is vital in ensuring a drug-free East Siang.” (DIPRO)