TDTDC resolves to improve tourism infrastructure in Tirap

DEOMALI, 11 Jun: The Tirap District Tourism Development Committee (TDTDC) has resolved to improve tourism infrastructure in the district, including the construction of tourist lodges with a local touch, to promote growth in the tourism sector.

In its meeting held on Tuesday, the TDTDC further resolved to identify places of tourist interest; construct wayside sheds at vantage points; build viewpoints along roads and elephant watch towers; create jungle safari tracks; and explore opportunities in tree house accommodations, hospitality services, and homestay tourism.

The meeting, presided over by EAC N.L. Naam, also decided to train educated youths as tour guides and to conduct regular training sessions for tour operators and guides. It was also resolved to organize an annual tourism festival based on diverse themes.

After detailed deliberation, the committee resolved to prepare a calendar of Nocte and Tutsa festivals to enable tourists to participate. All resolutions adopted during the meeting will be forwarded to the Department of Tourism through the Tirap Deputy Commissioner.

During the meeting, it was also decided to recommend Wasathong village as a ‘birding hotspot’ and to engage content creator Chasoom Bosai to develop tourism guidelines and a roadmap for tourism in Tirap district.

Earlier, EAC N.L. Naam highlighted the immense tourism potential in Tirap, particularly in ethno-tourism, wildlife tourism, and festival tourism.

Retired deputy director of DIPR and TDTDC member Denhang Bosai stated, “Tourism is the future and will become the number one industry in Tirap and the state if its potential is tapped and developed professionally.”

Later, the TDTDC members visited Wasathong village to assess its feasibility for birding and other tourism prospects. (DIPRO)