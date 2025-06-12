Body of 75-year-old man found

NAHARLAGUN, 11 Jun: The body of a 75-year-old man was found near the riverside close to Lekhi bridge, Borum, Naharlagun on Wednesday, Naharlagun SP Mihin Gambo said.

According to the SP, information was received at Papu Hills police station regarding the discovery of a dead body near the riverside around 2 pm on 11 June.

During the inquest, one election card was recovered from the possession of the deceased.

Based on the document, the deceased has been identified as Nikhil Biswas, son of late Jogesh Biswas, a resident of Dalimabari village, Raha in Assam’s Nagaon district, the SP said.

The body has been shifted to Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Naharlagun for necessary medico-legal formalities, he said.

An unnatural death case has been registered at Papu Hills police station.

Further enquiry is underway, the SP said, and added that efforts are being made to trace and inform the relatives of the deceased.