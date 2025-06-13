ArSRLM conducts orientation workshop for prospective PIAs

ITANAGAR, 12 Jun: Ten reputed organizations, including FlyWings Simulators Training Centre Limited, All India Education Health and Social Development Council, and Topu Bui Multipurpose Welfare Society, participated in an orientation workshop for prospective project implementing agencies (PIA) organised by the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) at its office here on Thursday.

The workshop was aimed at prospective PIAs interested in partnering under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Grameen Kaushalya Yojana (DDU-GKY) 2.0.

The primary focus of the workshop was to provide in-depth insights into the revamped DDU-GKY 2.0 scheme, including how to apply for permanent registration number, project application submission protocols, and the overall project life cycle under the new framework. The orientation was part of a proactive initiative by the ArSRLM to build awareness and readiness among local and national stakeholders to strengthen the skilling and employability ecosystem in Arunachal Pradesh.

The session marked a significant step in capacity building and stakeholder engagement at the state level, especially for local organisations previously unfamiliar with the DDU-GKY framework.

The event was organized under the strategic guidance f ArSRLM CEO Sangeeta Yirang and ArSRLM COO (Skills) Ruzing Bellai.

The workshop also featured a technical session conducted by Ernst & Young LLP programme officer Shashank Gahlot.

Alongside the workshop, the ArSRLM and the skill development network Wadhwani Foundation signed a non-financial memorandum of understanding (MoU). This collaboration, facilitated by Ernst & Young LLP and guided by the COO (skills), aims to enhance the employability of DDU GKY candidates through digital platforms and blended learning strategies.

“The workshop and the signing of the MoU marked a transformative step in Arunachal Pradesh’ efforts to empower rural youths through structured skill training and placement-linked programmes under DDU-GKY 2.0,” the ArSRLM said in a release.