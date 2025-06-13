DC reviews monsoon preparedness, calls for robust urban flood mgmt system

PASIGHAT, 12 Jun: East Siang DC Sonalika Jiwani on Thursday reviewed the district’s monsoon preparedness and the contingency plans of various departments to tackle monsoon and other disasters.

Addressing officials from various departments at the DC’s conference hall, the DC called for strengthening the urban flood management cell. Jiwani instructed the department concerned to submit details of the status of the drainage system in Pasighat and subdivisional levels.

The DC took stock of contingency plans in terms of essential and lifesaving medicines, essential commodities, etc, and issuance of safety advisories to the general public through various media, and provision of temporary shelters in Pasighat and Mebo and Ruksin subdivisions.

District Disaster Management Officer T Tasi also spoke.

Earlier, the DC in a coordination meeting with administrative and departmental officials called for proactive efforts in ensuring that the government’s welfare and development initiatives reach the target beneficiaries. Jiwani also stressed on creating an atmosphere conducive to industrial and entrepreneurial growth in the district.

“Efficient urban management and sustainable planned growth of smart city Pasighat are also our priorities to make our district a key performing district in all indicators,” the DC said. (DIPRO)