DC visits landslide-affected areas

ZIRO, 12 Jun: Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Oli Perme visited the landslide-affected areas in Ziro valley on Thursday to assess the extent of the damages and coordinate resources for effective restoration.

The landslide areas visited by the DC included Rann Poliyang Kobbi, where two people were killed on 30 May, National Highway 13 connecting Ziro to Kamle and Upper Subansiri districts, which was badly affected in the recent rains, and the Seeh Lake in Biiri, among others.

She directed the highway EE and the officials of Puna Hinda Constructions to remain alert with men and machineries on standby for swift response to landslides and roadblocks on NH 13 throughout the monsoon as more rainfall is expected in June-July.

Among others, SP Keni Bagra, SDO Hage Tarung, DDMO Nima Drema, Highway EE Hage Tachang and officials of Puna Hinda Constructions accompanied the DC. (DIPRO)