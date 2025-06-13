ATA unit mourns member’s demise

PASIGHAT, 12 Jun: The East Siang district unit of the Arunachal Teachers Association (ATA) has deeply mourned the demise of its member Osem Moyong Megu, a resident of Kiyit village in Mebo subdivision.

Megu, who was 50 years old, breathed her last on the morning of 10 June after a prolonged illness in Guwahati, Assam. She was posted at PM Shri Government Upper Primary School in Ngopok as a TGT at the time of her demise.

“She was very sincere and dedicated in her duty throughout her service period. Her demise has created a vacuum,” said ATA East Siang unit secretary Kalen Komut in a condolence message.

The deceased is survived by her husband, three sons, and a daughter.