Calendar without commitment

Editor,

I write this letter not as a mere complainant, but as one of the many frustrated and forgotten aspirants of the postgraduate teacher (PGT) examination in Arunachal Pradesh. After years of patience, silence, and crushed hope, I can no longer stay quiet.

It’s been four years since the PGT exam was first advertised on the year 2022. What followed after the infamous APPSC paper leak scandal was a chain of postponements, cancellations, and ultimately a complete halt. Since then, every passing year has tested our patience.

When the APPSC released its annual exam calendar in February 2025, stating that the PGT exam would be conducted or advertised in June, it gave us a moment of hope again. But now, as June is halfway gone, there is no advertisement, no clarification, no response – nothing.

I say this with a heavy heart and as respectfully as possible – if the commission fails to notify the exam in June as promised, it would be deeply shameful and irresponsible on its part. What is the value of a calendar that even the commission itself does not honour?

While other exams like AE, JE, and combined civil services are moving forward smoothly, teacher recruitment continues to be sidelined, as though the future of education doesn’t matter. This treatment makes me ask: Is the APPSC only meant to recruit engineers and civil servants? Are teachers not part of this state’s development?

After all the repeated failures in the last few years, I must honestly say that my faith in the commission is on the verge of collapse. And I know many others who feel the same. If this PGT exam is again postponed or ignored, it may be the last blow to our confidence in this system.

I humbly urge the commission: please take the PGT examination as a priority, not as an afterthought. Don’t let more deserving candidates age out. Don’t let this silence turn into permanent hopelessness.

We don’t ask for favours. We ask for fairness, action, and the dignity of being heard.

An aspirant