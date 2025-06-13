Krick and Boury School receives regional award

ROING, 12 Jun: Tezu (Lohit)-based Krick and Boury Memorial School received a regional award and prize money of Rs 10,000 for its outstanding work on sustainability under the Wipro Earthian Sustainability Education Programme.

The award ceremony was held here in Lower Dibang Valley district on Thursday.

Congratulating the winners, VKV Roing Principal A Athiko, who attended the programme, said, “The resources we use today from Mother Earth should be passed on to the next generation, because we are not masters, but only custodians of this one Earth.”

Altogether, 30 schools from Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Lohit, and Anjaw districts participated in the regional chapter of the national-level event, which focused on three main themes: sustainability in biodiversity; sustainability in waste management; and sustainability in water.

“The Wipro Earthian Sustainability Education Programme is a step in the right direction towards building a sustainable, healthier, and greener tomorrow,” Athiko added.

The award ceremony featured testimonials from awardees, including the national awardee, Global Valley School, Roing.

Speaking at the event, Roing Block Education Officer Obang Langkam emphasized that the award should not merely be a decorative recognition. “It should lead to concrete steps and action to be the voice of the community that cares for Mother Earth,” he said.

At the district level, four schools – Police Welfare School, Tezu; Government Higher Secondary School, Wakro; Government Secondary School, Mayu-2, Roing; and Kendriya Vidyalaya, Roing – were recognized for their initiatives on various sustainability themes. Each school received Rs 2,500 along with participation certificates.

Eja Pulu, coordinator of Elopa Etugu – Community for ECO Cultural Preserve, highlighted how deforestation has altered river courses, taken away agricultural land, caused migration, and disrupted communities. “Development initiatives should consider that building infrastructures like dams can have devastating consequences on people and their identity. Instead, we should promote ecotourism, research tourism, and nature walks that help sustain the beauty and biodiversity of the area,” he said.

Hosted by AMYAA, a Roing-based NGO, the event concluded with the honouring of Intya Public School, Roing, with the title of ‘Best Eco School Club’ across the four participating districts.