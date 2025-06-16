The missing dentist

Guwahati-based dentist Dr Debanjib Kumar Sharmah, who disappeared from a resort near the Parshuram Kund area in Lohit district on 31 May, is yet to be found – alarming not only his beloved family but the wider public as well.

Dr Sharmah had been staying at a resort near the Lohit river, which was experiencing rising water levels due to heavy rainfall, when he went missing. He reportedly left the resort around 8 am on 31 May and has not been heard from since. His belongings were left behind in his room. Out of the four huts at Tulow Resort, three – including Hut Number 3, where Dr Sharmah was staying – were washed away due to the swelling river. According to media reports, resort staff had advised guests to vacate the premises for safety reasons.

Police have launched an extensive search operation, yet the doctor remains untraceable.

The family of the missing doctor has raised concerns about several inconsistencies, including CCTV footage. They have questioned, for instance, how his belongings remained intact if his hut was indeed washed away.

Dr Sharmah’s mother, Pranati Sharmah, has urged the police to investigate the case from all possible angles, including the possibility of foul play, coercion, criminal intent, or even abduction. The family has requested that the scope of the investigation be broadened in light of the uncertainties surrounding the case.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pema Khandu, the family emphasized the importance of not jumping to conclusions without concrete evidence and asked that they be kept regularly informed about the investigation’s progress. While the police maintain that the investigation is being conducted thoroughly and fairly, the family – as victims – naturally seeks swift answers and closure. The investigation must be pursued to the satisfaction of the family.

This incident should also serve as a warning for all riverside resorts. The monsoon season in Arunachal Pradesh can be highly unpredictable, and all necessary precautions must be taken. The Meteorological Department has already issued heavy rain warnings, which should be treated seriously by both resort operators and local authorities. Strict compliance with safety protocols must be ensured.

For now, the priority must remain on locating the missing dentist.