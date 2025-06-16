Sustainable rural tourism development in Arunachal

[ Badak Yomgam ]

Arunachal Pradesh, with its pristine landscapes, rich tribal heritage and diverse biodiversity, is strategically positioning itself as premier destination for sustainable rural tourism. Recent policy approvals and ongoing initiatives highlight a clear commitment to fostering a tourism model that empowers local communities while diligently preserving the state’s unique environmental and cultural assets.

A key initiative is the Arunachal Pradesh Tourism Policy 2025-30, officially launched in April 2025. This visionary policy is designed to propel the state into a world-class tourism destination by prioritizing experiential tourism. This includes niche segments such as farm tourism, spiritual tourism, adventure tourism, ecotourism, and tribal tourism. A significant emphasis is placed on developing eco-friendly accommodations and implementing robust conservation measures, ensuring that the growth of tourism does not compromise the state’s ecological integrity. The policy also aims to double domestic tourist arrivals and achieve a tenfold increase in inbound tourism, reflecting ambitious yet carefully managed growth objectives.

Integral to the rural tourism strategy is promoting community empowerment and livelihood generation. The new tourism policy explicitly supports homestays, handicrafts and rural tourism ventures as direct avenues for employment and local economic growth. The flourishing homestay sector, with hundreds registered statewide, allows villagers to host guests, share their culture and earn income. Agro-tourism initiatives, such as ‘kiwi owning and kiwifruits picking experience’ in Ziro exemplify how farmers can diversify livelihoods by offering immersive agricultural experiences. This focus extends to direct and indirect employment across various sectors, including hotels, resorts, tour operations, agriculture, food processing and event management – all contributing to rural economic vitality.

Sustainable practices are fundamental to these initiatives. The state is committed to implementing eco-friendly policies and conservation measures to minimize tourism’s environmental footprint, including promoting responsible resource management, particularly in ecologically sensitive areas. Community participation in tourism planning and decision-making is vital, ensuring that tourism benefits communities directly and aligns with their cultural ethos and land rights. The promotion of sustainable tourism in Tawang and West Kameng districts to safeguard the heritage of the Monpa tribes, while offering alternative livelihood opportunities through community-based tourism, exemplifies this commitment.

Beyond policy, concrete steps are being taken to enhance connectivity and digital access in rural areas, crucial for sustainable tourism. The state’s achievement of 100% Har Ghar Jal under the Jal Jeevan Mission in 2024 and becoming the first Northeastern state and the 10th state overall in India, significantly improves basic amenities in rural communities. Additionally, the ongoing construction of over 2,600 4G mobile towers is set to bridge the digital divide, facilitating seamless communication and digital tourism platforms for remote rural destinations.

Arunachal is charting a course for rural tourism development that fosters economic prosperity, environmental preservation and cultural authenticity. By empowering local communities and embracing responsible practices, the state is poised to offer unparalleled experiences while safeguarding its unique heritage. (The contributor is a PhD scholar at NEHU, Shillong)